HELSINKI, June 13 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

CARLSBERG

Danish brewer Carlsberg will sign a deal on Friday to build a brewery in the Chinese province of Yunnan at a total investment of 4 billion Danish crowns ($670 mln), a spokesman said.

The brewery will be Carlsberg's second biggest, reaching an annual capacity of 10 million hectolitre before 2025.

DANSKE BANK

Danica, the pension unit of Denmark's biggest bank, could be divested, daily Berlingske Tidende said.

The unit has been put up for sale, the report said, citing unnamed sources.

A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK

Maersk Line, the container shipping unit of the Danish oil and shipping group, may announce more staff cuts over the summer, daily Jyllands-Posten said.

The company is in the process of cutting 400 jobs in a bid to regain profitability, and more cuts could come from its IT division, the report said.

