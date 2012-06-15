HELSINKI, June 15 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:
NOKIA
Credit Suisse downgraded its recommendation on the stock to
neutral from outperform, while Nordea cut its rating to hold
from buy.
Several banks and brokers, including Societe Generale,
Pohjola and UBS, cut their target price for the shares in the
Finnish telecoms group.
New price target Old price target
Canaccord 2.7 usd 3.5 usd
Credit Suisse 2.0 eur 4.5 eur
Kepler 1.7 eur 2.9 eur
Nordea 3.0 eur 4.0 eur
Pohjola 2.1 eur 4.0 eur
Societe Generale 1.6 eur 1.8 eur
UBS 2.0 eur 3.0 eur
Wedbush 2.5 usd 3.25 usd
HENNES & MAURITZ
The world's second-largest fashion retailer, said on Friday
sales at stores open a year or more rose 3 percent in local
currencies in May, beating a Reuters poll forecast for a 1
percent drop.
($1 = 0.7939 euros)