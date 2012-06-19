HELSINKI, June 19 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK

The container unit of the Danish oil and shipping group has seen its "Daily Maersk" service between Asia and Europe grow faster than expected, daily Jyllands-Posten said.

Volumes on the route have risen to levels it forecast reaching at the end of 2012, it reported.

