HELSINKI, June 20 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

H&M

The high street fashion chain announced a bigger-than-expected rise in second-quarter pretax profit and said its newest collections was received well despite tough macroeconomic conditions.

It reported pretax earnings of 7.1 billion Swedish crowns ($1 billion), beating the market's average forecast for 6.6 billion.

For more on the company, click on

VESTAS

The head of Danish wind turbine maker Vestas said in an interview in the daily Politiken that the company faces big challenges in the short term, and Chinese competition has changed the industry in recent years.

"Our challenge is the tight financial situation, which means that it is difficult to find financing for projects," Chief Executive Ditlev Engel told the newspaper. "In the short term, we are heavily challenged."

Vestas' global market share has fallen from 31 percent in 2000 to around 13 percent now, largely because of the emergence of Chinese rivals, the paper said.

For more on the company, double click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 6.9595 Swedish crowns)