HELSINKI, June 20 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:
H&M
The high street fashion chain announced a
bigger-than-expected rise in second-quarter pretax profit and
said its newest collections was received well despite tough
macroeconomic conditions.
It reported pretax earnings of 7.1 billion Swedish crowns
($1 billion), beating the market's average forecast for 6.6
billion.
For more on the company, click on
VESTAS
The head of Danish wind turbine maker Vestas said in an
interview in the daily Politiken that the company faces big
challenges in the short term, and Chinese competition has
changed the industry in recent years.
"Our challenge is the tight financial situation, which means
that it is difficult to find financing for projects," Chief
Executive Ditlev Engel told the newspaper. "In the short term,
we are heavily challenged."
Vestas' global market share has fallen from 31 percent in
2000 to around 13 percent now, largely because of the emergence
of Chinese rivals, the paper said.
For more on the company, double click on
** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double
click on
** For the western European company diary covering earnings,
shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings,
click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.
** Double click on for Swedish indices,
for Danish indices, for Finnish
indices and for Norwegian indices
** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double
click on,, and
** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in
the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard
** For Nordic top news items, double click on
** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double
click on
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
($1 = 6.9595 Swedish crowns)