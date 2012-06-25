COPENHAGEN, June 25 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

STATOIL

Oil workers in Norway went on strike from Sunday, shutting down oil and gas production at two major Statoil-operated oil fields, Heidrun and Oseberg, which together account for about 150,000 barrels per day of production.

It will take about four-five days to shut down the Heidrun and Oseberg fields.

VOLVO

U.S. logistics company Ryder Systems Inc cut its second-quarter earnings forecast after the close of the Swedish stock market on Thursday, citing lower demand for its commercial rental services, and said it expected weakness to persist through the year.

Volvo is a leading supplier of trucks in the U.S. market.

NOKIA

Eyes on Nokia after rival Samsung Electronics said it expects sales of its new Galaxy S III, launched at the end of last month, to top 10 million during July.

Samsung also predicted earnings from its handset division would be higher in the current second quarter than in January-March, countering market concerns that tight supplies of the new Galaxy model and the weak global economy would pressure earnings at Asia's most valuable technology firm.

