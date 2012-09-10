HELSINKI, Sept 10 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK

A continued fall in container freight rates over the summer has led some analysts and sector specialists to doubt that Maersk Line, the container shipping unit of the Danish oil and shipping group, will succeed in raising rates in the autumn as planned, daily Berlingske Tidende said.

OUTOTEC

Finnish mining technology firm Outotec said it will start buying back its shares from September 18 at the earliest. The repurchases will end before the year-end, it said.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)