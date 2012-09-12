(Adds Swedish Match, SAS)
HELSINKI, Sept 12 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:
SWEDISH MATCH
The European Commission wants to ban export of smokefree
tobacco, a proposal that daily Dagens Nyheter quoted a Swedish
Match spokesman as calling strange.
Swedish Match's main cash cow snus, a type of wet snuff, is
banned in the European Union except Sweden. A ban on exports
would shatter the company's hopes the EU would lift the ban.
The European Commission also proposes a ban on logos on
cigarette and wet snuff packs.
For more on the company, click on
SAS
The Scandinavian airline will see increased competition in
its home Scandinavian markets from Germany's Lufthansa
, daily Berlingske Tidende said. The German airline is
planning to launch a campagne in the Scandinavian countries to
try and win valuable business customers from SAS, Berlingske
said.
For more on the company, click on
METSO
Metso's board proposed an extra dividend of 0.50 euros in
addition to the 1.70 euros already paid for 2011.
Metso said an extraordinary shareholders meeting will convene
on Oct 24 to decide on the matter.
For more on the company, click on
ERICSSON
The Swedish network equipment maker said late on Tuesday it
had won a 4G LTE order from SmarTone in Hong Kong.
For more on the company, click on
HENNES & MAURITZ
H&M currently has no concrete plans to enter India and is
not in talks to form a joint venture there, although it is an
interesting market, the Swedish fashion retailer's spokeswoman
said late on Tuesday.
She was speaking after India's Business Standard reported,
citing sources, that H&M was in talks with India's Arvind Ltd
, Genesis Colors and Reliance Industries-owned
Reliance Brands as it looks for a joint venture
partner with which to enter the Indian market.
For more on the company, click on
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)