(Adds Nordea, Sampo)
HELSINKI, Sept 14 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:
MILLICOM
Rating agency Moody's said late on Thursday it had lowered
its outlook for the Sweden-based mobile operator to stable from
positive.
For more on the company, click on
RAUTARUUKKI
Steel prices are more likely to fall than rise this year as
raw material prices have fallen from last year, Finnish
steelmaker Rautaruukki's chief executive told Reuters on
Thursday.
For more on the company, click on
NORDEA, SAMPO
Chairman of both the Nordic region's biggest bank as well as
the top non-life insurer, Bjorn Wahlroos, called for capital
increases in the European banking system and said he feared the
European Commission's banking union plan could harm healthy
Nordic banks.
"The banking union is only making it more clear that a large
part of European banks are on the verge of bankruptcy," Wahlroos
was quoted as saying in an interview with Talouselama magazine.
ID:nL5E8KE0CQ]
For more on the companies, click on
** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double
click on
** For the western European company diary covering earnings,
shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings,
click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.
** Double click on for Swedish indices,
for Danish indices, for Finnish
indices and for Norwegian indices
** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double
click on,, and
** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in
the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard
** For Nordic top news items, double click on
** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double
click on
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)