HELSINKI, Sept 14 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

MILLICOM

Rating agency Moody's said late on Thursday it had lowered its outlook for the Sweden-based mobile operator to stable from positive.

RAUTARUUKKI

Steel prices are more likely to fall than rise this year as raw material prices have fallen from last year, Finnish steelmaker Rautaruukki's chief executive told Reuters on Thursday.

NORDEA, SAMPO

Chairman of both the Nordic region's biggest bank as well as the top non-life insurer, Bjorn Wahlroos, called for capital increases in the European banking system and said he feared the European Commission's banking union plan could harm healthy Nordic banks.

"The banking union is only making it more clear that a large part of European banks are on the verge of bankruptcy," Wahlroos was quoted as saying in an interview with Talouselama magazine. ID:nL5E8KE0CQ]

