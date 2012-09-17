HELSINKI, Sept 17 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

NORDEA

Nordic region's biggest bank Nordea's Chief Executive Christian Clausen told Finnish business daily Kauppalehti he believed Swedish government will continue to reduce its ownership in Nordea "when the price is right".

Swedish state is the second biggest owner of Nordea with 13.5 percent stake after the Nordic top insurer Sampo that has 21.4 percent.

When asked if the time of bank mergers in the Nordic countries was over, Clausen said: "No, why would it be. The grounds are however different. Banks' in general have enough capital and the situation is not alarming."

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)