HELSINKI, Sept 21 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

SCANIA

The Swedish truckmaker sees positive trends in some important markets such as Russia and Scandinavia despite the euro zone crisis, the company's new sales director Henrik Henriksson told business daily Dagens Industri.

VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS

The wind turbine industry will soon see the first steps of consolidation as a number of turbine manufacturers suffer, daily Berlingske Tidende said. Next year will be unusually tough for the sector and consolidation could be seen already at the end of this year, BTM Consult told Berlingske.

TDC

The Danish telecommunications group is aiming to change the expensive subscription package model for mobile telephones in the fight for users, daily Berlingske Tidende said. The group aims to target its mobile telephone subsidiaries to different user groups, Berlingske said.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms)