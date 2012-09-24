HELSINKI, Sept 24 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

TELIASONERA

The chairman of the Nordic telecom operator told business daily Dagens Industri the allegations of possible bribery and money laundering in connection with the company's purchase of a 3G license in Uzbekistan were extremely serious.

"Therefore, it is very important that the external investigation that we have announced thoroughly examines the construction of the deal and answers all important questions," Chairman Anders Narvinger was quoted as saying.

NOVO NORDISK

The Danish insulin producer is moving an increasing amount of research jobs to China, daily Berlingske Tidende said. The inauguration of a new research center in Beijing on Monday will help strengthening the group's position in the country, Berlingske said.

