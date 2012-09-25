(Adds Vestjysk Bank, Spar Lolland, A.P. Moller-Maersk, Statoil, Volvo and Nokia job cuts)

HELSINKI, Sept 25 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

VESTJYSK BANK, SPAR LOLLAND

More Danish banks may collapse as a result of tightened regulation for writedowns, business daily Borsen reported. Banks such as Vestjysk Bank and Spar Lolland could be some of the first under pressure, the paper said.

A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK

Maersk Drilling, the drilling unit of the Danish oil and shipping group, is searching for a partner to develop a new type of drilling rig that can drill through the Arctic ice, business daily Borsen said.

STATOIL

The Norwegian firm has found more oil and gas in the first eight months of this year than it did during the record year 2011, and plans to drill between 60 and 80 wells offshore Norway up until 2014, its head of exploration told a Norwegian daily Stavanger Aftenblad.

Over the last 18 months, Statoil has made at least eight high impact discoveries.

VOLVO

The world's second-biggest truck maker holds a capital markets day for investors in the Swedish city of Gothenburg.

YIT

Finland's top builder YIT's Chief Executive Juhani Pitkakoski told capital markets day sales of residential housing has remained on a good level in the third quarter and repeated the full-year 2012 guidance.

NOKIA

Nokia unveiled two new touch-screen models to strengthen its offering for the mass market. Nokia said it expects the Nokia Asha 308 and the Nokia Asha 309 to retail for about $99, excluding taxes and subsidies, with deliveries to start in the fourth quarter of 2012.

Separately, it also said it would cut 725 jobs at its South Korean factory as part of its global cost savings programme unveiled in June.

