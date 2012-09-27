HELSINKI, Sept 27 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

HENNES & MAURITZ

The world's second biggest fashion retailer reports Q3 results on Thursday with analysts forecasting pretax profit up 11 percent at 5.4 billion Swedish crowns ($826.3 million).

H&M has already posted turnover figures for the June-August quarter which showed a 7 percent rise from a year earlier to 28.8 billion crowns, undershooting expectations for a 9 percent rise to 29.5 billion.

Rival Esprit Holdings Ltd missed market expectations for its H2 profit earlier this week, blaming a slowdown in China and problems in the euro zone.

For the poll, click on

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 6.5354 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)