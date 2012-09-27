HELSINKI, Sept 27 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:
RAUTARUUKKI
The Finnish steel maker Rwarned that it would post a
comparable operating loss for the full year as weak demand and
lower steel product prices weigh on sales.
The company said annual sales would likely be flat from a
year earlier as some customers were pushing back orders,
especially in standard steel products. It previously forecast
sales to grow 5 percent and comparable operating profit to be
flat from 2011.
It also said it aims to cut around 250 jobs, and that it
will begin negotiating layoffs.