SEB SHB
The Swedish Competition Authority has launched an inspection
of the Swedish banking market, examining in a first step
mortgage loan margins, savings rates and fund fees, business
daily Dagens Industri reported on Friday.
"The fact we chose these areas is of course not a
coincidence. We have indications that this is not working as
well as it should," the paper quoted Director General Dan
Sjoblom as saying.