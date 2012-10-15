Helsinki Oct 15 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

NORSK HYDRO, ORKLA

Norway's Norsk Hydro and Orkla will merge their extruded aluminium businesses into a 50/50 joint venture to cut cost and gain scale amid the industry's global downturn, the two firms said on Monday.

H&M

The Swedish budget fashion retailer is due to post September sales figures at 0600 GMT.

