(Adds Cargotec, Talvivaara, PGS, Det norske oljeselskap,
updates H&M)
Helsinki Oct 15 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:
CARGOTEC
Finnish cargo handling equipment maker cut its full-year
core operating profit margin outlook to about 5 percent from the
earlier guidance of 6 percent.
For more on the company, click on
TALVIVAARA
Finnish miner warned it might not reach its full-year 2012
production target of around 17,000 tonnes of nickel because
heavy rains have diluted metal grades in its leach solution.
For more on the company, click on
NORSK HYDRO, ORKLA
Norway's Norsk Hydro and Orkla will merge their extruded
aluminium businesses into a 50/50 joint venture to cut cost and
gain scale amid the industry's global downturn, the two firms
said on Monday.
For more on the companies, click on
DET NORSKE OLJESELSKAP ASA
Norwegian oil firm Det norske has drilled a dry well in the
Geite prospect in the North Sea, near the Ula field, it said on
Monday.
Det norske is the operator in production license 497 with a
35 percent ownership interest. Its partners include Dana
Petroleum Norway AS (25%), Bridge Energy Norge AS (15%), Agora
Oil and Gas AS (15%) and Lotos Exploration (10%).
For more on the company, click on
PGS
Seismic surveyor PGS exercised an option to order two
Ramform Titan-class vessels from Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd
to increase its fleet of Ramform icons to 11.
For more on the company, click on
H&M
The Swedish budget fashion retailer saw sales in stores open
a year or more grow 6 percent in September. Total sales were up
15 percent in the month.
For more on the company, click
** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double
click on
** For the western European company diary covering earnings,
shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings,
click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.
** Double click on for Swedish indices,
for Danish indices, for Finnish
indices and for Norwegian indices
** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double
click on,, and
** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in
the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard
** For Nordic top news items, double click on
** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double
click on
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)