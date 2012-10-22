(Adds Electrolux, Statoil)

HELSINKI Oct 22 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

ELECTROLUX

Home appliances maker Electrolux reported quarterly earnings which were close to forecasts, cut its North American market demand forecast for the rest of the year and said it would take costs to reshuffle some production in Europe.

STATOIL

Energy firm Statoil agreed to swap a series of oil and gas assets off Norway with Germany's Wintershall in a deal that will yield $1.45 billion to the Norwegian firm, the two companies said.

HANDELSBANKEN

Sweden's Handelsbanken posted a third-quarter operating profit of 4.4 billion Swedish crowns ($60.9 million), right in line with expectations and said branch operations outside Sweden made up its highest individual quarter ever.

FORTUM

Finnish utility Fortum shut down its Loviisa 2 nuclear reactor on Saturday due to a minor leak in one of the main circulation pumps. It estimated then the reactor would be offline for a few days for repair.

Loviisa's deputy plant manager Thomas Buddas said on Monday repair works were being carried out and that it was too early to estimate when the reactor would be back online.

FLSMIDTH

The Danish engineering group is planning to invest millions of crowns in its Vietnam operations and aims to turn the initiative profit-making after two years, business daily Borsen said.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 6.5735 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)