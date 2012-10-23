HELSINKI Oct 23 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

TIETO

Finnish IT services group Tieto is expected to report its third-quarter operating profit fell 33 percent to 19.5 million euros ($25.5 million), according to a Reuters analyst poll. Tieto results are due at 0500 GMT.

For more on the company, click on

RAUTARUUKKI

Finnish steel maker Rautaruukki's third-quarter results are expected to show it swung to an adjusted operating loss of 6 million euros, down from a profit of 1 million euros in the same quarter a year earlier, a Reuters poll showed. Rautaruukki's results are due at 0600 GMT.

For more on the company, click on

KONE

The Finnish lift and escalator is expected to report a 14 percent rise in third-quarter operating profit, excluding one-off items, to 215 million euros, according to a Reuters poll.

Kone results are due at 0930 GMT. 

For more on the company, click on

STORA ENSO

The forestry group is seen reporting a 33 percent drop in third-quarter operational profit to 150 million euros as it struggles with weaker paper demand and pricing pressure, a Reuters poll showed.

Stora Enso results are due at 1000 GMT.

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 0.7651 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)