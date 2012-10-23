(Adds Nokia and A.P. Moller-Maersk, updates Rautaruukki)

HELSINKI Oct 23 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

NOKIA

The Finnish phone maker said it was raising 750 million euros ($980 million) by issuing bonds convertible into ordinary shares, aiming to bolster its financial position.

RAUTARUUKKI

The Finnish steelmaker reported a bigger-than-expected third-quarter operating loss, hit by economic uncertainty and lower prices.

The group's July-September comparable operating loss was 18 million euros ($23.5 million), missing an average forecast of 6.4 million euros in a Reuters poll.

A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK

The Danish oil and shipping group said on Tuesday its Maersk Drilling unit had signed a contract worth $694 million for one of its new build drillships.

SWEDBANK

Swedbank posted a third-quarter operating profit of 4.75 billion Swedish crowns ($721.8 million), beating forecasts, and said it expected credit growth to be limited and interest rates to be low for the foreseeable future.

TIETO

The Nordic IT services provider reported better-than-expected profit for the third quarter, helped by cost cuts and sales growth, and firmed up its profit outlook for the year.

ALFA LAVAL

The Swedish engineering group's third quarter core earnings were below market expectations and the firm said it expected demand in the final quarter of the year to be flat at best.

NORSK HYDRO

The Norwegian aluminium producer swung to an underlying third-quarter net loss of 20 million Norwegian crowns ($3.53 million) in the third quarter as depressed aluminium prices weighed on margins.

KONE

The Finnish lift and escalator is expected to report a 14 percent rise in third-quarter operating profit, excluding one-off items, to 215 million euros, according to a Reuters poll.

Kone results are due at 0930 GMT. 

STORA ENSO

The forestry group is seen reporting a 33 percent drop in third-quarter operational profit to 150 million euros as it struggles with weaker paper demand and pricing pressure, a Reuters poll showed.

Stora Enso results are due at 1000 GMT.

($1 = 0.7651 euros) ($1 = 6.5808 Swedish crowns) ($1 = 5.6683 Norwegian krones)