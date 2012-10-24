(Adds results from Finnish companies)

HELSINKI Oct 24 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

CARLSBERG

The Danish brewer is looking to launch new and less bitter beer products aiming to reach a bigger number of female drinkers, daily Politiken said. The brewer sees women and China as two of the major areas for growth potential, Politiken said.

STOREBRAND

Norwegian insurer Storebrand posted third-quarter earnings above expectations and said it expected growth on its home markets in Norway and Sweden in spite of macro economic uncertainties.

VOLVO

The world's second biggest truck maker posted a bigger than expected fall in third-quarter earnings, hit by one-off costs and low production at its plants, and forecast flat heavy-duty truck markets next year.

Its third-quarter operating profit was 2.9 billion Swedish crowns ($435.7 million), missing a mean estimate of 4.5 billion crowns in a Reuters poll.

SSAB

The Swedish specialty steel maker is scheduled to publish third-quarter results at 0600 GMT. The company, which issued a profit warning last month, is seen slumping to an operating loss of 687 million crowns in the third quarter.

OUTOKUMPU

Finnish stainless steel maker Outokumpu reported a deeper-than-expected third quarter operating loss due to weakening global demand and lower nickel prices, and forecast a similar loss in the current quarter.

Outokumpu said its third-quarter operating loss was 89 million euros ($115.4 million), compared to an average estimate of 51.8 million euros in a Reuters poll. It made a loss of 53 million euros a year ago.

Its underlying operating loss, excluding one-offs and inventory related losses, was 57 million euros.

KONECRANES

The Finnish crane maker Konecranes reported a 42 percent rise in quarterly adjusted operating profit, helped by strong sales in North America and emerging markets.

Its third-quarter operating profit rose to 37 million euros from 26 million euros a year earlier, beating the market's consensus forecast of 34 million euros in a Reuters poll. It said it expects full-year sales and operating profit to be higher than in 2011. 

KESKO

Finnish retail and wholesale firm Kesko raised its profit outlook, saying it now sees underlying operating profit rising in the twelve months ahead, while it had earlier forecast for weaker profits.

It reported its third-quarter core operating profit falling to 78.6 million euros ($101.9 million), but coming in at the high end of analysts forecasts range of 64 million to 79 million in a Reuters poll.

NORDEA

Nordic banking group Nordea's third-quarter operating profit was 922 million euros against 995 million seen in a Reuters poll as lower interest rates weighed on its income.

TELENOR

The Norwegian telecoms operator reported third-quarter earnings ahead of forecasts late on Tuesday and left its full-year guidance broadly unchanged after strength in the Nordics offset a weaker showing from Asia.

July-September earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 6.1 percent to 8.80 billion crowns ($1.53 billion), easily beating forecasts for 8.54 billion crowns.

GJENSIDIGE

Norway's biggest insurer said third-quarter pretax profit rose to 1.61 billion Norwegian crowns ($280.63 million) from a 773 million a year ago, beating all the estimates in a Reuters poll. It said claims fell and the return on its investment portfolio improved on stronger bond and equity markets.

RENEWABLE ENERGY CORP.

Norwegian solar equipment maker Renewable Energy Corp. reported a big loss for the July-September period, in line with its predictions from Oct. 16, when it issued a profit warning and said market conditions remained "very challenging."

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)