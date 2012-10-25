HELSINKI Oct 25 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:
UPM-KYMMENE
The world's top maker of graphic papers is expected to
report a third-quarter underlying operating profit of 137
million euros ($179 million), mostly flat from a year earlier, a
Reuters poll showed.
UPM is due to publish its interim report at around 0630-0700
GMT.
NESTE OIL
The Finnish refiner is expected to report a slight
improvement in its renewable fuels unit, with its third-quarter
comparable operating profit nearly doubling from a year earlier
to 129 million euros ($167 million).
Neste Oil's results are due at around 0600 GMT.
F-SECURE
The top European security software maker is expected to
report a 4 percent year-on-year fall in operating profit for the
third quarter, a Reuters poll of 8 analysts showed.
Its report is due at 0600 GMT.
CARGOTEC
The Finnish cargo handling equipment maker, due to report
earnings at 0900 GMT, is seen posting its quarterly operating
profit fell 29 percent.
METSO
Finnish engineering firm is expected to report its
third-quarter profit grew 5 percent from a year ago. Metso's
report is due to be published at around 0900 GMT.
AMER SPORTS
Finnish sporting goods group is expected to report a 6
percent drop in its third-quarter operating profit from a year
earlier.
($1 = 0.7711 euros)