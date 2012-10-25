(Adds DNB, updates Neste Oil, F-Secure, DSV and Sandvik)
SANDVIK
The Swedish engineering group posted third-quarter earnings
below market expectations on Thursday and said it was eyeing
further costs cuts in the face of weakening demand.
DNB
Norway's biggest bank reported quarterly earnings well ahead
of forecasts after its loan loss more than halved, but played
down expectations by keeping its full-year guidance unchanged.
NESTE OIL
The Finnish refiner forecast its renewable fuels business
will be close to break-even in the fourth quarter, showing it
was taking time for the unit to turn profitable.
The group's comparable operating profit in July-September
more than doubled to 156 million euros from a year earlier,
beating analysts' average expectation.
F-SECURE
The top European security software maker reported a
stronger-than-expected quarterly profit but said its
fourth-quarter profits will be hit by charges related to job
cuts in France.
DSV
The Danish freight forwarder reported a 5.2 percent rise in
quarterly operating profit, in line with forecasts, aided by
growth in its two biggest business units and reiterated its
outlook for 2012.
SEB
The Swedish banking group reported a bigger-than-expected
rise in third-quarter operating profit as credit impairments
came in well below forecasts. Operating profit rose to 3.9
billion Swedish crowns ($583.05 million), beating a mean
forecast for 3.8 billion in a Reuters poll and compared with 3.7
billion a year ago.
BOLIDEN
The Swedish metals producer is scheduled to present
third-quarter results at around 1000 GMT. Operating earnings are
seen dipping 3.5 percent from a year ago to 1.14 billion crowns
($170.43 million) in the period.
UPM-KYMMENE
The world's top maker of graphic papers is expected to
report a third-quarter underlying operating profit of 137
million euros ($179 million), mostly flat from a year earlier, a
Reuters poll showed.
UPM is due to publish its interim report at around 0630-0700
GMT.
CARGOTEC
The Finnish cargo handling equipment maker, due to report
earnings at 0900 GMT, is seen posting its quarterly operating
profit fell 29 percent.
METSO
Finnish engineering firm is expected to report its
third-quarter profit grew 5 percent from a year ago. Metso's
report is due to be published at around 0900 GMT.
AMER SPORTS
Finnish sporting goods group is expected to report a 6
percent drop in its third-quarter operating profit from a year
earlier.
