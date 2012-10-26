HELSINKI Oct 26 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

STATOIL

The Norwegian oil and gas firm reported third-quarter operating earnings below expectations on Friday and cut its 2013 production guidance due to a major asset divestment.

Statoil's quarterly adjusted operating profit fell 7 percent to 40 billion Norwegian crowns ($6.93 billion), trailing expectations for 42.08 billion crowns.

MARINE HARVEST

The world's biggest Atlantic salmon producer expects production volumes to fall sharply next year and will invest 800 million crowns in a new feed unit to diversify its business, it said on Friday.

For the full year, the firms expects to harvest 390,000 tonnes of gutted weight, up a touch from an earlier forecast for 380,000 tonnes, but sees volumes falling to 350,000 tonnes in 2013.

Analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected 368,000 tonnes for next year.

ERICSSON

The telecom gear maker reported a smaller than expected fall in third-quarter core profit on Friday and said it would cut costs to protect its business during the global slowdown.

Earnings before interest and tax, excluding the company's loss-making joint ventures, but including restructuring charges, were 3.7 billion Swedish crowns ($552 million) versus a mean forecast of 3.4 billion in a Reuters poll.

Sales at Ericsson, the world number one mobile network equipment maker, were 54.6 billion crowns against a forecast of 55.3 billion. The gross margin was 30.4 percent against a forecast of 31.7 percent.

NOKIA

Eyes on Nokia after Apple's quarterly resutls showed weaker-than-expected iPad sales but strong shipments of iPhones.

Apple shipped 26.9 million iPhones last quarter, just ahead of analysts' predictions.

FINNAIR

The Finnish airline is due to announce its quarterly results shortly.

SAS

The Scandinavian airline is looking to outsource a number of its short distance routes as part of a strategy to get the group back in the black, daily Berlingske Tidende said.

NOVO NORDISK

A U.S. expert panel assessing the insulin maker's ultra long-acting insulin degludec is to study its cardiovascular safety, the company said late on Thursday, indicating a potential obstacle to approval in the world's top market.

($1 = 5.7686 Norwegian krones) ($1 = 6.6998 Swedish crowns)

