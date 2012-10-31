HELSINKI Oct 31 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

POHJOLA BANK

Finland's Pohjola Bank is seen reporting a quarterly pre-tax profit of 63.5 million euros ($82.4 million), up 35 percent from a year earlier, according to a Reuters poll.

Pohjola results are due at around 0600 GMT.

SANOMA

Finnish media group Sanoma is expected to report third-quarter core operating profit of 74.8 million euros, down 4 percent from a year ago, a Reuters poll showed.

Sanoma results are due around 0630 GMT.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 0.7705 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)