(Adds Lundin Petroleum, Chr. Hansen, updates Novo Nordisk)
HELSINKI Oct 31 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:
LUNDIN PETROLEUM
The Swedish oil company raised its forecast for production
for the year to 34,000-37,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day
(boepd) after it pumped more crude during the third quarter than
expected.
CHR. HANSEN
The Danish Chr. Hansen forecast weaker organic revenue
growth after its quarterly operating profit met forecasts.
The group, which makes cultures, enzymes and colours for the
food, health and animal feed industries, posted a near 10
percent rise in fourth-quarter earnings before interest and tax
(EBIT) to 50.3 million euros ($65.3 million).
SAS
The airline could be forced to sell valuable assets in
addition to cutting staff, in a bid to restore profitability,
daily Berlingske reported. The airline may have to sell its
Eurobonus loyalty scheme, the paper said, citing unnamed
sources.
ORKLA
Norwegian food and industrial conglomerate Orkla reported
third-quarter core profit above market forecasts on Wednesday
and said that its key Nordic grocery market would stay
relatively stable.
Earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) rose 5
percent to 857 million Norwegian crowns ($149.64 million) in the
quarter, from a restated 817 million crowns in the year-ago
period and came above the 820 million crown average forecast in
a Reuters poll.
STOCKMANN
The Finnish department store and retail chain owner
Stockmann's operating profit rose 13 percent to 17.1 million
euros. It cited good sales in Russia and at its fashion chain
Lindex.
NOVO NORDISK
Novo Nordisk, the world's biggest insulin producer, lifted
its full year outlook after reporting a 40 percent rise in third
quarter core profit.
POHJOLA BANK
Finland's Pohjola Bank reported its third-quarter
consolidated earnings before tax rose 67 percent to 79 million
euros ($102.5 million), beating the market consensus. It also
raised its capital adequacy ratio target.
SANOMA
The Finnish media company Sanoma reported a
stronger-than-expected adjusted operating profit for the third
quarter of 80.1 million euros.
It warned that the fourth quarter would be "extremely
challenging" due to a weak advertising market, although it kept
its full-year outlook unchanged.
($1 = 0.7705 euros)
($1 = 5.7270 Norwegian krones)
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)