(Adds Lundin Petroleum, Chr. Hansen, updates Novo Nordisk)

HELSINKI Oct 31 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

LUNDIN PETROLEUM

The Swedish oil company raised its forecast for production for the year to 34,000-37,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) after it pumped more crude during the third quarter than expected.

CHR. HANSEN

The Danish Chr. Hansen forecast weaker organic revenue growth after its quarterly operating profit met forecasts.

The group, which makes cultures, enzymes and colours for the food, health and animal feed industries, posted a near 10 percent rise in fourth-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to 50.3 million euros ($65.3 million).

SAS

The airline could be forced to sell valuable assets in addition to cutting staff, in a bid to restore profitability, daily Berlingske reported. The airline may have to sell its Eurobonus loyalty scheme, the paper said, citing unnamed sources.

ORKLA

Norwegian food and industrial conglomerate Orkla reported third-quarter core profit above market forecasts on Wednesday and said that its key Nordic grocery market would stay relatively stable.

Earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) rose 5 percent to 857 million Norwegian crowns ($149.64 million) in the quarter, from a restated 817 million crowns in the year-ago period and came above the 820 million crown average forecast in a Reuters poll.

STOCKMANN

The Finnish department store and retail chain owner Stockmann's operating profit rose 13 percent to 17.1 million euros. It cited good sales in Russia and at its fashion chain Lindex.

NOVO NORDISK

Novo Nordisk, the world's biggest insulin producer, lifted its full year outlook after reporting a 40 percent rise in third quarter core profit.

POHJOLA BANK

Finland's Pohjola Bank reported its third-quarter consolidated earnings before tax rose 67 percent to 79 million euros ($102.5 million), beating the market consensus. It also raised its capital adequacy ratio target.

SANOMA

The Finnish media company Sanoma reported a stronger-than-expected adjusted operating profit for the third quarter of 80.1 million euros.

It warned that the fourth quarter would be "extremely challenging" due to a weak advertising market, although it kept its full-year outlook unchanged.

