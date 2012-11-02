HELSINKI Nov 2 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

ERICSSON

Alcatel-Lucent, a competitor of Sweden's Ericsson, posted its second straight quarter of losses but confirmed its goals of achieving a second-half operating margin better than in the first half of the year and ending 2012 in a positive net cash position.

NORDEA

Global regulators late on Thursday said Nordea would need the smallest extra capital buffer beyond Basel III requirements among banks whose size and complexity demanded such a cushion.

The capital surcharge listed for the group of banks that included Nordea was 1 percent against a top rate of 2.5 percent.

HEXAGON

U.S. Trimble, a rival of the Swedish measurement technology group Hexagon, nearly doubled its GAAP operating income in the third quarter.

