(Adds Aker Solutions)
HELSINKI Nov 2 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:
AKER SOLUTIONS
The Norwegian oil services firm reported third-quarter
earnings in line with analysts' forecasts and said it expected
demand to hold up in most of its markets, while the order
backlog reached a new record level.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA), adjusted for one-off items in the
year-ago period, rose 36 percent to 1.12 billion Norwegian
crowns ($197 million).
ERICSSON
Alcatel-Lucent, a competitor of Sweden's Ericsson,
posted its second straight quarter of losses but confirmed its
goals of achieving a second-half operating margin better than in
the first half of the year and ending 2012 in a positive net
cash position.
NORDEA
Global regulators late on Thursday said Nordea would need
the smallest extra capital buffer beyond Basel III requirements
among banks whose size and complexity demanded such a cushion.
The capital surcharge listed for the group of banks that
included Nordea was 1 percent against a top rate of 2.5
percent.
HEXAGON
U.S. Trimble, a rival of the Swedish measurement
technology group Hexagon, nearly doubled its GAAP operating
income in the third quarter.
($1 = 5.6828 Norwegian crowns)