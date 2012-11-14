(Updates SAS, adds Talvivaara)

HELSINKI Nov 14 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

SAS

Regional airline Flybe may be interested in buying Norway's Widerøe after SAS put the company up for sale earlier this week, Aftenposten said on Wednesday.

"We are always looking for opportunities to expand in Scandinavia, Nordic and the Baltics. We will now look at the opportunities that have opened up in Norway when Widerøe now is for sale", a spokeswoman told the paper.

Separately, business daily Borsen said the Danish ministry for finance has prepared for a collapse of the struggling Scandinavian airline.

The plan includes how to minimise losses on its 14.3 percent stake in the airline, as well as how to deal with stranded Danish passengers in case of bankruptcy, it said.

NORDEN

The Danish shipping company is seen posting a nearly 84 percent drop in operating profit for the third quarter, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

Norden is scheduled to report third-quarter results on Wednesday before 0730 GMT.

TALVIVAARA

Talvivaara shares have fallen heavily in recent sessions as the Finnish company struggles to fix a waste water leakage at its nickel mine in Sotkamo, eastern Finland.

Investors expect the company to seek financing to make up for halted production and clean-up costs.

