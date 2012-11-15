(Updates Talvivaara, adds A.P. Moller-Maersk, Atlas Copco, Metso)

HELSINKI Nov 15 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

METSO

The Finnish engineering company said it plans more job cuts as well as temporary lay-offs in Finland due to decline in demand. It said it now looks to cut 160 jobs, most of them from its Automation unit.

A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK

Maersk Line, the container shipping unit of the Danish oil and shipping group is taking vessels temporarily out of operation in response to overcapacity, business daily Borsen said.

ATLAS COPCO

The compressor and mining machinery maker said the demand for its products and services is expected to fall somewhat in the near term, adding it is taking measures to adapt production capacity.

TALVIVAARA

The troubled mining company Talvivaara said its board chairman and biggest owner Pekka Pera will switch over to be the chief executive of the company until operations have stabilized.

TELIASONERA

Nordic telecoms group said it expected to receive proceeds of 9-11 billion Swedish crowns($1.3-1.6 billion) if MegaFon's initial public offering was completed succesfully.

TeliaSonera may reduce its current 35.6 percent stake in MegaFon, the Russian company that aims to raise between $1.7 billion and $2.3 billion.

DNO

The Norwegian oil company DNO posted a third-quarter net profit above forecasts on Thursday and said the upgrade of its prize Tawke field in Iraqi Kurdistan was on track.

GN

The Danish hearing aids and headsets maker GN is expected to post a 12 percent increase in underlying third-quarter core earnings, according to a Reuters survey of analysts.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 6.7859 Swedish crowns)