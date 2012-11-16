HELSINKI Nov 16 The following stocks may be
TALVIVAARA
The troubled miner needs to provide more information before
it could restart its Sotkamo plant after waste water leakage, an
official from Finnish Safety and Chemicals Agency (TUKES) told
Reuters.
Following the stoppage of almost two weeks at the nickel
plant, the company looks to make changes to its metal process
and that requires more evaluation of future risks, said senior
official Paivi Rantakoski.
She added it seemed unlikely the plant would get back to
production during Friday.