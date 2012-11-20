HELSINKI Nov 20 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

SAS

The Scandinavian airline's survival deal with unions is within limits set by banks for approving their share of a planned 3.5 billion Swedish crown ($520 million) credit facility to the company, business daily Dagens Industri reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

Sweden said late on Monday Sweden, Denmark and Norway, which own half of SAS, would take part in the credit facility, which is also backed by a foundation that is another core shareholder.

Sweden's Financial Markets Minister Peter Norman said chances of finding a buyer for SAS grew with Monday's deal.

Separately, business daily Borsen said the airline will need to trim costs futher although Monday's deal included cutting overall staffing about 40 percent to 9,000.

ALFA LAVAL

The Swedish engineering firm which makes products for industries as diverse as nuclear energy, food and pharmaceuticals hosts a day of presentations for analysts and investors.

TELE2

The Swedish telecoms firm and Russia's Rostelecom are discussing a merger of their Russian mobile assets into an entity that would hand control to Tele2, Russian business daily Vedomosti reported on Tuesday.

VOLVO

The Swedish truckmaker's construction equipment unit VCE has given notice to 350 staff in Sweden because of falling demand this autumn.

"We have earlier laid off contractors and temporary employees and now we, unfortunately, need to reduce the permanent staff," VCE spokesman Magnus Baarnhielm said late on on Monday.

TALVIVAARA

Authorities may announce whether Talvivaara can restart its nickel plant which has been offline since a waste water leakage was found on Nov. 4.

($1 = 6.7323 Swedish crowns)

