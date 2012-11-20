HELSINKI Nov 20 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:
SAS
The Scandinavian airline's survival deal with unions is
within limits set by banks for approving their share of a
planned 3.5 billion Swedish crown ($520 million) credit facility
to the company, business daily Dagens Industri reported on
Tuesday, citing sources.
Sweden said late on Monday Sweden, Denmark and Norway, which
own half of SAS, would take part in the credit facility, which
is also backed by a foundation that is another core shareholder.
Sweden's Financial Markets Minister Peter Norman said
chances of finding a buyer for SAS grew with Monday's deal.
Separately, business daily Borsen said the airline will need
to trim costs futher although Monday's deal included cutting
overall staffing about 40 percent to 9,000.
ALFA LAVAL
The Swedish engineering firm which makes products for
industries as diverse as nuclear energy, food and
pharmaceuticals hosts a day of presentations for analysts and
investors.
TELE2
The Swedish telecoms firm and Russia's Rostelecom
are discussing a merger of their Russian mobile assets into an
entity that would hand control to Tele2, Russian business daily
Vedomosti reported on Tuesday.
VOLVO
The Swedish truckmaker's construction equipment unit VCE has
given notice to 350 staff in Sweden because of falling demand
this autumn.
"We have earlier laid off contractors and temporary employees
and now we, unfortunately, need to reduce the permanent staff,"
VCE spokesman Magnus Baarnhielm said late on on Monday.
TALVIVAARA
Authorities may announce whether Talvivaara can restart its
nickel plant which has been offline since a waste water leakage
was found on Nov. 4.
($1 = 6.7323 Swedish crowns)
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)