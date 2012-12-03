(Adds DNO)
HELSINKI Dec 3 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:
DNO
The Kurdistan Regional Government had transferred $160
million to the foreign members of the Tawke joint venture in
partial payment for past oil exports, the Norwegian firm said.
DNO's share of the payment is $116 million.
NOVO NORDISK
Denmark's Novo Nordisk said on Monday its Ryzodeg
insulin had passed the first review by an advisory committee to
the health ministry in Japan.
NORDEA, DANSKE BANK
A proposed Finnish bank tax is credit negative for deposit
banks in the country as it would cut their profits and ability
to increase capital, credit rating agency Moody's said.
Finnish government has proposed to collect a new bank tax in
2013-2015 with target annual revenue at 170 million euros ($221
million).
Nordea has estimated the tax would cost it around 90 million
euros per year, while Danske Bank has said it expects a hit of
17-20 million euros. Finnish OP-Pohjola has been prepared to pay
around 60 million euros annually.
