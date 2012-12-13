(Adds Tele2, Ericsson)

HELSINKI Dec 13 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

VOLVO

French carmaker Renault said late on Wednesday it would sell its 6.5 percent stake in the world's second biggest truckmaker.

The block of 138.6 million "A" shares are being priced between 91.25 and 93.25 Swedish crowns, according to a source familiar with the matter, for a transaction value of up to 1.48 billion euros ($1.94 billion).

For a full story, double click on:

For more on the company, double click on

H LUNDBECK

The Danish pharmaceutical group said on Wednesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration accepted its application for a new antidepressant drug.

Lundbeck and Japanese partner Takeda Pharmaceutical had submitted vortioxetine for approval in October. The FDA's approval means Lundbeck stands to receive a milestone payment of $50 million from Takeda, the company said.

For more information, double-click on

TELE2

The Swedish mobile operator will take a pragmatic approach to the future of its Russian operations, CEO Mats Granryd said at the company's capital markets day on Wednesday.

"We could seek a partnership and we could even sell the whole unit if it is tough," business daily Dagens Industri quoted Granryd saying.

Tele2 only has a 2G license in Russia and can offer limited services for advanced smartphone users. That has led to speculation the unit could be sold or merged with a rival unless the authorities allow Tele2 to offer 4G services over its existing spectrum - a process known as technology neutrality.

A number of rivals have expressed interest in Tele2's Russian unit in recent months.

For more on the company, double click on

ERICSSON

The European Union is concerned about the security implilcations of the increasing dominance of Chinese mobile network equipment makers.

An internal EU report, seen by Reuters argued that action is needed over equipment sold in the European Union by Huawei and smaller rival ZTE.

For a full story, double click on

For more on the company, double click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 0.7693 euros)