HELSINKI Dec 14 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

TELENOR

The Norwegian telecoms operator is due to present an updated plan for its operations in India on Friday.

Last month, the company won rights to operate in six Indian zones in an auction this month after its earlier permits were ordered to be revoked.

For more on the company, click on

VOLVO

Renault's exit from Volvo, announced on Thursday, leaves Swedish investment group Industrivarden the top shareholder at Volvo, a position it extended with the purchase of 10 million of the shares sold by Renault.

Industrivarden said late on Thursday it had bought shares corresponding to 1.2 percent of votes in Volvo, boosting its stake to 18.7 percent after the truck maker converted most of the stock sold by Renault into shares carrying less voting power.

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)