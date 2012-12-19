(Adds SCA and Finnair, updates Volvo)

HELSINKI Dec 19 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

SCA

The Swedish hygiene and paper product maker on Wednesday launched a cost cutting programme in its forest products division in the hope of generating annual earnings improvements of 1.3 billion Swedish crowns ($197 million), with full effect from 2015.

FINNAIR

Finnair said it will start share repurchases and that the maximum number of shares to be repurchased is 600,000 shares. It said repurchase will begin on Dec 27 at the earliest and end no later than in May 2013.

VOLVO

The world's number two truck maker said shipments of its trucks fell 15 percent year-on-year in November, weighed down especially by weak demand in North America.

ELECTROLUX

U.S. deliveries of the six top categories of home appliances, AHAM 6, increased 1.0 percent year-on-year in November, statistics from the Association of Home Appliances Manufacturers showed.

So far this year, shipments in the category have fallen 2.1 percent.

SECURITAS

The world's No.2 security group said late on Tuesday it will limit spending on acquisitions as it invests more in labour-saving surveillance technologies that will cut costs for customers and itself in a tough economic backdrop.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom; news@reuters.fi; +358 9 6805 0244)