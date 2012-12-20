HELSINKI Dec 20 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

ELISA

Finnish telecoms company Elisa said it will buy domestic network operator PPO's telecom and IT businesses for 101 million euros ($133.92 million).

FINNAIR

Finland's flag carrier said it will begin flying directly to Xian, China, next summer. The company has been boosting direct connections to Asia while it cuts back on short-haul flights.

