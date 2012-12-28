HELSINKI Dec 28 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

ERICSSON

The telecom gear maker is not worried by a request this week for a U.S. import ban on some of its products and an accusation of patent breach from Samsung Electronics, business daily Dagens Industri reported.

"We feel sure of our ground," the paper quoted Ericsson's patent chief Kasim Alfalahi as saying.

Ericsson recently requested an U.S. import ban on Samsung products and was suing it for a patent infringement. Dagens Industri, citing sources, said that Ericsson was suing the company for at least 1 billion crowns ($153 million).

OUTOKUMPU

Toshiba's chief executive Norio Sasaki said in a Reuters interview he would be open to discuss investing in Fennovoima, a Finnish nuclear consortium owned by Outokumpu and several other companies.

Fennovoima is in need for a new top shareholder after Germany's E.ON announced it will walk away. Toshiba and France's Areva are competing over supplying the reactor for the planned plant.

