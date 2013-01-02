(Adds Wartsila)
HELSINKI Jan 2 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:
WARTSILA
Finnish engine maker Wartsila said it has won a 184-million-
euro ($242.58 million) deal to deliver a dual-fuel engine to AES
Corporation's power plant in Amman, Jordan.
For more on the company, click on
CARLSBERG
Russia is restricting sales of beer from Jan. 1 in further
attempts to curb alcoholism, Interfax news agency reported,
worsening the sales outlook in the country for Denmark's
Carlsberg and other brewers.
The new law restricts the amount of beer stalls and kiosks
can sell and bans sales between the hours of 11 p.m. and 8 a.m,
Interfax reported.
In 2012 Russian taxes on beer rose by 20 percent and the
government plans to raise taxes by a further 25 percent in 2013
and 20 percent in 2014.
For more on the company, click on
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS
A deal inked by U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday that resolves its
"fiscal cliff" drama includes an extension of a tax credit on
wind production, lifting a big element of uncertainty for the
wind turbine market in the country, boosting the demand outlook
for turbine makers such as Denmark's Vestas.
For more on the company, click on
HEXAGON
The measurement technology and software maker will be
looking for further acquisitions this year after having brought
down its net debt in recent years, Chief Executive Ola Rollen
told business daily Dagens Industri.
"By buying small cutting edge firms and integrating them in
our solutions we save years of research and development," he was
quoted as saying.
For more on the company, click on
** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double
click on
** For the western European company diary covering earnings,
shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings,
click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.
** Double click on for Swedish indices,
for Danish indices, for Finnish
indices and for Norwegian indices
** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double
click on,, and
** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in
the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard
** For Nordic top news items, double click on
** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double
click on
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
($1 = 0.7585 euros)
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom; news@reuters.fi; +358 9 6805
0244)