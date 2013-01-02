(Adds Wartsila)

HELSINKI Jan 2 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

WARTSILA

Finnish engine maker Wartsila said it has won a 184-million- euro ($242.58 million) deal to deliver a dual-fuel engine to AES Corporation's power plant in Amman, Jordan.

CARLSBERG

Russia is restricting sales of beer from Jan. 1 in further attempts to curb alcoholism, Interfax news agency reported, worsening the sales outlook in the country for Denmark's Carlsberg and other brewers.

The new law restricts the amount of beer stalls and kiosks can sell and bans sales between the hours of 11 p.m. and 8 a.m, Interfax reported.

In 2012 Russian taxes on beer rose by 20 percent and the government plans to raise taxes by a further 25 percent in 2013 and 20 percent in 2014.

VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS

A deal inked by U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday that resolves its "fiscal cliff" drama includes an extension of a tax credit on wind production, lifting a big element of uncertainty for the wind turbine market in the country, boosting the demand outlook for turbine makers such as Denmark's Vestas.

HEXAGON

The measurement technology and software maker will be looking for further acquisitions this year after having brought down its net debt in recent years, Chief Executive Ola Rollen told business daily Dagens Industri.

"By buying small cutting edge firms and integrating them in our solutions we save years of research and development," he was quoted as saying.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 0.7585 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom; news@reuters.fi; +358 9 6805 0244)