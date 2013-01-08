(Adds TGS-Nopec)

HELSINKI Jan 8 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

TGS-NOPEC

The Norwegian seismic surveyor said it saw last year's revenue exceed its expectations and aims to boost this year's revenue up to 13 percent from 2012 as oil firms ramp up spending on exploration.

NOKIA

Shares in the Finnish phone maker may be affected as rival Samsung Electronics forecast its October-December operating profit jumped to 8.8 trillion won ($8.3 billion), more than analysts had expected.

TELIASONERA

Tero Kivisaari, the head of Telia's Eurasia and Mobile units, is one of two employees named in a preliminary investigation by Swedish prosecutors into allegations of bribery and money laundering related to a deal to buy a mobile license in Uzbekistan, daily Svenska Dagbladet wrote on Tuesday.

Telia declined to comment to Reuters. Kivisaari could not immeditately be reached for comment.

Telia has previously rejected allegations of wrongdoing by its staff and has denied the company was involved in corrupt practices.

FINNAIR

Finland's flag carrier reported its December revenue passanger kilometres increased 10.6 percent from the same month a year earlier.

VOLVO CARS

Chinese-owned Volvo saw its car sales fall 6.1 percent in 2012, business daily Dagens Industri wrote on Tuesday. Of the company's three key markets, sales fell in China and Sweden by around 11 percent each, but rose in the United States.

Total sales were 422,000 vehicles compared with around 450,000 the previous year.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 1064.0000 Korean won)