HELSINKI Jan 9 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

DNB

Norway's DNB bank will book a 235 million crown ($41.90 million) accounting gain on the mark-to-market adjustment of its basis swaps in the fourth quarter and a 1.69 billion crown loss for the full year 2012, it said on Wednesday.

Basis swaps, derivative contracts related to long-term funding, have an overall zero impact over the lifetime of the product, so any gain or loss is eventually offset, the bank said.

NOKIA

U.S. wireless carrier AT&T Inc said it sold more than 10 million smartphones in the fourth quarter. Such numbers suggested AT&T smartphone sales for all of 2012 will be about 26.7 million units, slightly ahead of its previous forecast of 26 million. nL1E9C83IS

STOCKMANN

The Finnish retailer said revenue in December rose 1.9 percent to 250 million euros ($326.65 million), according to a preliminary estimate.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 0.7654 euros)