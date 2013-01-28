HELSINKI, Jan 28 - The following stocks may be affected by
newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:
CARGOTEC, FINNAIR
Finnish cargo-handling equipment maker said its new chief
executive would be Finnair's top chief Mika Vehvilainen, the man
credited with leading a turnaround at the airline.
VOLVO
Sweden's Volvo said it will surpass Daimler as
the world's biggest maker of heavy trucks after agreeing to set
up a joint venture in China with Dongfeng Motor Group Co.
.
Volvo will pay 5.6 billion yuan ($900 million) for a 45
percent stake in the JV, giving it access to China where it
currently has only a minor presence in trucks.
SAS AB
Scandinavian airline SAS will cut a 1,000 administrative
jobs as part of its current restructuring plan, 200 more than
originally planned, Norwegian news portal E24 said, citing a
company spokesman.
SAS is in the process of centralising its administration in
Sweden, eliminating some administrative positions in Norway,
Denmark and Sweden, as it fights for survival.
