BRIEF-Halcon Resources Corp increases size of board from nine to ten members
* Effective May 31, 2017, co increased size of board of directors of company from nine to ten members - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Helsinki Jan 31 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:
ERICSSON
The world's biggest maker of mobile telecom network gear is due to publish fourth-quarter earnings at 0630 GMT. Ericsson's core earnings are seen up 6 percent to 4.3 billion Swedish crowns ($677 million), according to a Reuters poll of analysts.
* Effective May 31, 2017, co increased size of board of directors of company from nine to ten members - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Morgan stanley reports 5.1 percent passive stake in Rosetta Genomics as of May 23, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: