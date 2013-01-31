BRIEF-Halcon Resources Corp increases size of board from nine to ten members
* Effective May 31, 2017, co increased size of board of directors of company from nine to ten members - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Helsinki Jan 31 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:
ERICSSON
Mobile telecom gear maker Ericsson reported a bigger than expected rise in fourth quarter core profit on Thursday as pressure on margins eased and its core networks business performed well in North America.
* Effective May 31, 2017, co increased size of board of directors of company from nine to ten members - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Morgan stanley reports 5.1 percent passive stake in Rosetta Genomics as of May 23, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: