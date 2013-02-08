(Updates Finnair, Prosafe)

HELSINKI Feb 8 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

SECURITAS

The world's second-biggest security group, posted a bigger drop than expected in fourth-quarter pretax profit to 114 million Swedish crowns ($17.7 million) and said it would further increase its investments in resources within technology and security solutions.

SSAB

The Swedish specialty steel maker posted a much worse than expected operating loss of 665 million Swedish crowns compared to an average forecast of a loss of 315 million in a Reuters poll. It said it had seen weak markets in Europe, North America and Asia.

GETINGE

The Swedish medical technology company holds a capital markets day in Stockholm starting at 0900 GMT.

REC

Norwegian solar equipment-maker Renewable Energy Corp. reported bigger-than-expected quarterly losses and said the chairman of its board had resigned.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at a negative 34 million Norwegian crowns ($6.15 million), while analysts had expected a loss of 16 million.

PROSAFE

Norway's Prosafe, the world's biggest provider of accommodation offshore rigs for the oil industry, reported a fourth-quarter operating profit of $45.5 million and a dividend of 0.82 Norwegian crown per share.

FINNAIR

Finland's flag carrier Finnair reported its core results turned positive in 2012 for the first time in four years as it finally reaped the benefits of cost cuts and an increased focus on long-haul flights.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 5.5323 Norwegian krones) ($1 = 6.4326 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)