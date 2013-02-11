(Adds Hakon Invest, Ericsson and Lundin Petroleum)

HELSINKI Feb 11 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

HAKON INVEST

Dutch retailer Ahold sold its 60 percent stake in Swedish supermarket chain ICA for about 20 billion Swedish crowns ($3.1 billion) to Hakon Invest, which already owned 40 percent of the company, the groups said on Monday. Hakon Invest said it would change its name to ICA Gruppen.

ERICSSON

Ericsson said on Monday it had won a $1 billion contract from Reliance Communications.

LUNDIN PETROLEUM

Lundin Petroleum said on Monday appraisal work on the giant Johan Sverdrup oil field in the Norwegian North Sea indicate the field may contain less oil than earlier expected.

NOVO NORDISK

U.S. regulators dealt a major blow to Novo Nordisk's hopes for its new long-acting insulin Tresiba by demanding the Danish drugmaker conduct additional clinical tests to assess potential heart risks.

Novo, the world's biggest insulin maker, said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had requested additional data from a dedicated cardiovascular outcomes trial before it would consider approving Tresiba and related product Ryzodeg.

BOLIDEN

Metals miner and smelter Boliden is expected to report its fourth-quarter pretax profit fell 22 percent from a year earlier to 819 million crowns ($128 million), according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

The company is due to publish its results at 1100 GMT. For more on the company, click on

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 6.4209 Swedish crowns)