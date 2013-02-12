(Adds TeliaSonera)

TELIASONERA

The former CEO of partially state-owned airline SAS , Mats Jansson, will join the board of telecoms firm TeliaSonera, daily Svenska Dagbladet wrote.

The Swedish government, which owns around 37 percent of Telia, has indicated it wants most of the board replaced after an internal Telia report heavily criticised the company over its purchase of a 3G license in Uzbekistan.

The board's first task will be to pick a new CEO for Telia after Lars Nyberg resigned over the Uzbek affair.

SVD said current board members Per-Arne Sandstrom, a former Ericsson executive, and Olli-Pekka Kallasvuo, previously CEO of Nokia, will remain on the board.

FLSMIDTH

Danish engineering group FLSmidth is expected to report a 4.3 percent increase in fourth-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), a Reuters survey of analysts showed.

The company is due to report its results at 0700 GMT.

CARGOTEC

Finnish cargo handling equipment maker Cargotec is expected to report a 22 percent fall in fourth-quarter adjusted operating profit to 37.5 million euros ($50.2 million), a Reuters poll showed.

NORSK HYDRO

The Norwegian aluminium maker Norsk Hydro reported an 89 percent plunge in fourth-quarter operating profit as aluminium prices fell by a fifth from a year earlier on poor global demand, bloated global stocks and overcapacity.

FORTUM

Finnish utility Fortum could sell majority of its distribution business and become a minority owner in electricity distribution company, its Chief Executive Tapio Kuula told business daily Kauppalehti. Fortum said last month it may sell its distribution unit.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 0.7474 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)