HELSINKI Feb 12 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

YARA

The Norwegian fertiliser firm raised its dividend by 86 percent over the previous year on Tuesday, more than any analyst had expected, but posted fourth-quarter core earnings below expectations.

FLSMIDTH

The Danish engineering group failed to meet consensus forecasts, reporting a fall in fourth- quarter operating profit on the back of a sluggish mining sector and one-off costs.

Group earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) fell 8 percent to 796 million Danish crowns ($143 million)in the quarter, below analysts' average expectation for a rise to 819 million in a Reuters poll.

MILLICOM

Emerging markets telecoms group reported fourth-quarter core profit just above forecast on Tuesday and said it would retain its focus on value added services like data and money transfer.

VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS

The Danish group has lost its crown as the world's biggest wind turbine manufacturer, Financial Times said on Tuesday. The group has been taken over by General Electric in the amount of turbine capacity it installed, the Financial Times said.

NOVO NORDISK

The Danish insulin producer's sales could suffer globally, business daily Borsen said, after U.S. regulators refused to approve its new long-acting insulin Tresiba until it conducts extra tests for potential heart risks.

CARGOTEC

The Finnish cargo handling equipment maker reported a fall in fourth-quarter profits and said cost cuts would help its profitability in the second half of this year.

Its fourth-quarter adjusted operating profit stood at 39.5 million euros ($53 million), slightly above the forecast of 37.5 million.

NORSK HYDRO

The Norwegian aluminium maker reported an 89 percent plunge in fourth-quarter underlying operating profit, to 138 million Norwegian crowns ($25 million), above analysts mean forecast for a 96 million profit.

Hydro repeated that it expected global primary aluminium demand, excluding China, to rise by 2-4 percent in 2013, after a 1 percent rise in 2012.

DNO

The Norwegian oil company posted a fourth-quarter net profit well above forecasts and said it aimed to double production at its prize Tawke field in Iraq.

October-December net profit rose to 810 million Norwegian crowns ($147 million) from 289 million crowns a year earlier, beating all the estimates in a Reuters poll of analysts where the mean estimate was 508 million crowns.

TELIASONERA

The former CEO of partially state-owned airline SAS , Mats Jansson, will join the board of telecoms firm TeliaSonera, daily Svenska Dagbladet wrote, citing sources.

The Swedish government, which owns around 37 percent of Telia, has indicated it wants most of the board replaced after an internal Telia report heavily criticised the company over its purchase of a 3G license in Uzbekistan.

The board's first task will be to pick a new CEO for Telia after Lars Nyberg resigned over the Uzbek affair.

SVD said current board members Per-Arne Sandstrom, a former Ericsson executive, and Olli-Pekka Kallasvuo, previously CEO of Nokia, will remain on the board.

FORTUM

Finnish utility Fortum could sell majority of its distribution business and become a minority owner in electricity distribution company, its Chief Executive Tapio Kuula told business daily Kauppalehti. Fortum said last month it may sell its distribution unit.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 0.7474 euros) ($1 = 5.5149 Norwegian krones) ($1 = 5.5771 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)