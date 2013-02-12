(Updates Yara, Millicom, FLSmidth and Cargotec, adds Vestas and
Novo Nordisk)
HELSINKI Feb 12 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:
YARA
The Norwegian fertiliser firm raised its dividend by 86
percent over the previous year on Tuesday, more than any analyst
had expected, but posted fourth-quarter core earnings below
expectations.
For more on the company, double click on
FLSMIDTH
The Danish engineering group failed to meet consensus
forecasts, reporting a fall in fourth- quarter operating profit
on the back of a sluggish mining sector and one-off costs.
Group earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) fell 8 percent
to 796 million Danish crowns ($143 million)in the quarter, below
analysts' average expectation for a rise to 819 million in a
Reuters poll.
For more on the company, click
MILLICOM
Emerging markets telecoms group reported fourth-quarter core
profit just above forecast on Tuesday and said it would retain
its focus on value added services like data and money transfer.
For more on the company, double click on
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS
The Danish group has lost its crown as the world's biggest
wind turbine manufacturer, Financial Times said on Tuesday. The
group has been taken over by General Electric in the
amount of turbine capacity it installed, the Financial Times
said.
For more on the company, click
NOVO NORDISK
The Danish insulin producer's sales could suffer globally,
business daily Borsen said, after U.S. regulators refused to
approve its new long-acting insulin Tresiba until it conducts
extra tests for potential heart risks.
For more on the company, click
CARGOTEC
The Finnish cargo handling equipment maker reported a fall in
fourth-quarter profits and said cost cuts would help its
profitability in the second half of this year.
Its fourth-quarter adjusted operating profit stood at 39.5
million euros ($53 million), slightly above the forecast of 37.5
million.
For more on the company, click on
NORSK HYDRO
The Norwegian aluminium maker reported an 89 percent plunge
in fourth-quarter underlying operating profit, to 138 million
Norwegian crowns ($25 million), above analysts mean forecast for
a 96 million profit.
Hydro repeated that it expected global primary aluminium
demand, excluding China, to rise by 2-4 percent in 2013, after a
1 percent rise in 2012.
For more on the company, double click on
DNO
The Norwegian oil company posted a fourth-quarter net profit
well above forecasts and said it aimed to double production at
its prize Tawke field in Iraq.
October-December net profit rose to 810 million Norwegian
crowns ($147 million) from 289 million crowns a year earlier,
beating all the estimates in a Reuters poll of analysts where
the mean estimate was 508 million crowns.
For more on the company, double click on
TELIASONERA
The former CEO of partially state-owned airline SAS
, Mats Jansson, will join the board of telecoms firm
TeliaSonera, daily Svenska Dagbladet wrote, citing sources.
The Swedish government, which owns around 37 percent of
Telia, has indicated it wants most of the board replaced after
an internal Telia report heavily criticised the company over its
purchase of a 3G license in Uzbekistan.
The board's first task will be to pick a new CEO for Telia
after Lars Nyberg resigned over the Uzbek affair.
SVD said current board members Per-Arne Sandstrom, a former
Ericsson executive, and Olli-Pekka Kallasvuo, previously CEO of
Nokia, will remain on the board.
For more on the company, double click on
NORSK HYDRO
The Norwegian aluminium maker Norsk Hydro reported an 89
percent plunge in fourth-quarter operating profit as aluminium
prices fell by a fifth from a year earlier on poor global
demand, bloated global stocks and overcapacity.
For more on the company, click on
FORTUM
Finnish utility Fortum could sell majority of its
distribution business and become a minority owner in electricity
distribution company, its Chief Executive Tapio Kuula told
business daily Kauppalehti. Fortum said last month it may sell
its distribution unit.
For more on the company, click on
** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double
click on
** For the western European company diary covering earnings,
shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings,
click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.
** Double click on for Swedish indices,
for Danish indices, for Finnish
indices and for Norwegian indices
** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double
click on,, and
** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in
the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard
** For Nordic top news items, double click on
** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double
click on
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
($1 = 0.7474 euros)
($1 = 5.5149 Norwegian krones)
($1 = 5.5771 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)