HELSINKI Feb 13 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

TELENOR

The Norwegian telecoms operator is expected to post October-December earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 8.22 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.50 billion), up from 7.08 billion a year earlier.

The group, which has over 150 million subscribers across Europe and Asia, is due to publish its quarterly figures at 0600 GMT.

For more on the company, double click on

SCHIBSTED

The Norwegian media group is seen reporting earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 527 million crowns in the fourth quarter, down from 549 million in the year-ago period, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

The report is expected at 0600 GMT.

For more on the company, double click on

KVAERNER

The Norwegian oil services firm is expected to present its fourth-quarter earnings at 0600 GMT.

Operating profit is seen to drop to 66 million crowns from 230 million in the fourth quarter of 2011, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

For more on the company, double click on

STOCKMANN

Finnish department store and retail chain owner is expected to report its fourth-quarter operating profit rose 10 percent from a year earlier to 65 million euros ($87.5 million), helped by strong sales in Russia, a Reuters poll of analysts showed.

The company is due to publish its results at 0600 GMT.

For more on the company, click on

STOREBRAND

The Norwegian insurance group is set to publish its October-December result at 0630 GMT.

The quarterly group profit is seen rising to 593 million Norwegian crowns, a Reuters poll of analysts showed, from a 516 million crowns profit in the year-ago period.

For more on the company, double click on

SAMPO

The Nordic insurer, due to report quarterly earnings at around 0730 GMT, is expected to post a fourth-quarter profit of 372 million euros before taxes, up 15.5 percent from a year earlier.

For more on the company, double click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 5.4872 Norwegian krones) ($1 = 0.7427 euros)