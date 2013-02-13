(Adds Husqvarna, updates Telenor, Schibsted, Kvaerner, Stockmann, Storebrand)

HELSINKI Feb 13 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

HUSQVARNA

Garden equipment maker Husqvarna posted a bigger fourth-quarter operating loss than expected at 362 million Swedish crowns ($56.96 million) and said it plans to invest 1 billion crowns in a new production facility in Sweden.

TELENOR

The Norwegian telecoms operator expects steady growth and improving margins in 2013, after its fourth-quarter profit missed forecasts and it made an unexpected impairment charge on its Danish operations.

SCHIBSTED

The Norwegian media group said it continued to expect its online business to grow and its print media likely to lose market shares as it posted fourth-quarter core earnings below expectations.

KVAERNER

The Norwegian oil services firm's October-December operating profit for the quarter fell to 101 million Norwegian crowns ($18.41 million) from 230 million in the fourth quarter of 2011, but beat analysts average estimate of profits falling to 66 million.

STOCKMANN

The Finnish department store and retail chain owner reported a surprise fall in its quarterly operating profit to 57 million euros ($76.75 million), weighed down by weak department store sales.

STOREBRAND

The Norwegian insurance group posted fourth-quarter earnings below expectations and cut its target for return on equity as it needs to strengthen reserves.

Group profit was 489 million Norwegian crowns in October-December, lagging the mean the forecast for a 593 million profit in a Reuters poll.

SAMPO

The Nordic insurer, due to report quarterly earnings at around 0730 GMT, is expected to post a fourth-quarter profit of 372 million euros before taxes, up 15.5 percent from a year earlier.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 5.4872 Norwegian krones) ($1 = 0.7427 euros) ($1 = 6.3555 Swedish crowns)